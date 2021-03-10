Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch says crews responded to a pedestrian hit on Highway 41.
HPD says a man was hit in front of Arby’s by a 2010-2015 White Chevy Equinox that left the scene, losing their mirror in the process.
We are told that officers were looking for that vehicle, but the driver of the Equinox just contacted HPD.
Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to an Evansville hospital and is going into surgery. Sgt. Russell says the pedestrian was bleeding from their pelvic region.
The man was conscious and responding when crews arrived.
The crash remains under investigation.
