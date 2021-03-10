Day 5 of no new local Hoosier COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 863 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths.
None of those deaths were in our local counties. This marks the fifth day in a row our eight county area has had no COVID-19 related deaths.
The total in the state is now at 669,164 confirmed cases and 12,350 deaths.
The map shows Gibson, Spencer, in Warrick Counties are now in yellow for the two metric score. All other local counties are in blue.
There is a flag on Gibson County that shows a high number of new cases are attributed to congregate settings.
For the advisory level only, just Vanderburgh, Pike, and Perry Counties are in blue. Everyone else in our area is in yellow.
The map shows 25 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, eight new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, nine new cases in Gibson County, five new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Gov. Holcomb and state health leaders will give a briefing Wednesday.
Watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,384 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,951 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,468 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,743 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,622 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,075 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,202 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,284 cases, 33 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.