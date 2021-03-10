Day 3 of double murder trial: Witness testifies Douglas confessed

Day 3 of double murder trial: Witness testifies Douglas confessed
Ernest Douglas.
By Jessica Costello and Jill Lyman | March 10, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 11:34 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is day three of a double murder trial in Evansville.

48-year old Ernest Douglas is charged with killing his estranged wife, Santanna Kendle and her ex-husband, Donte Meriwether in August of 2019.

They were found stabbed to death in a home on Plantation Court.

[Previous: Witness testimonies underway in double murder trial]

So far Wednesday, an FBI specialist testified Douglas’ phone was used near a cell phone tower close to the crime scene.

Another witness, a former co-worker of Douglas, testified that Ernest told him he was leaving town.

When asked why, the witness said Douglas told him he did something bad, then painted a picture of the double murder.

Jessica Costello is listening in to the trial Wednesday. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.