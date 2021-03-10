Day 3 of double murder trial: Witness testifies Douglas confessed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is day three of a double murder trial in Evansville.
48-year old Ernest Douglas is charged with killing his estranged wife, Santanna Kendle and her ex-husband, Donte Meriwether in August of 2019.
They were found stabbed to death in a home on Plantation Court.
So far Wednesday, an FBI specialist testified Douglas’ phone was used near a cell phone tower close to the crime scene.
Another witness, a former co-worker of Douglas, testified that Ernest told him he was leaving town.
When asked why, the witness said Douglas told him he did something bad, then painted a picture of the double murder.
Jessica Costello is listening in to the trial Wednesday. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.