Bill aimed at increasing police accountability moves to Ind. Senate

INDIANA (WFIE) - A measure aimed at increasing police accountability and enacting criminal justice reform is advancing to the Indiana Senate.
House leaders approved the bill last month.
It includes provisions for mandatory de-escalation training, misdemeanor penalties for officers who turn off body cameras with intent to conceal, and bans on chokeholds in certain circumstances.
If adopted, the bill will also ease the sharing of employment records between police departments. It’s to help stop “wandering officers” from moving jobs.
