Windy and warm, rainy and cooler for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hit the 70-degree mark for the first time in 2021 across the Tri-State on Tuesday. Windy and mild conditions will persist through Thursday with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Rain chances increase on Thursday, and showers will be likely from Thursday afternoon through early next week. Temperatures will ease back into the middle 50s by the weekend. Total rainfall over the 5-day period may top 2″. Rain should be spread out enough that flooding will not be a concern on streets, but area rivers will remain at or above flood stage into next week. Thunder chances are low at this point.