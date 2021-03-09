USI to return to in-person instruction for fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has announced plans to move to in-person instruction for the Fall 2021 Semester and move toward more normal operations.
School leaders say this decision comes as COVID-19 cases, both at USI and in the community, continue to fall.
Officials say the safety and well-being of the entire campus community will continue to be the highest priority for the university, following guidance from local, state, and national officials.
Masks, social distancing and other safety measures will continue on campus until further notice.
