Tips for parent’s mental health during the pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s so much to juggle as a parent, and this pandemic has multiplied every parent’s job.
Owensboro school mental health advocates tell 14 News parents are struggling. It’s why they have some tips to help you cope.
“As a parent, I understand exactly what they’re going through,” said Hester.
Jennifer Hester and Summer Bell are both parents. They understand first hand how challenging managing your mental health is during the pandemic.
“There’s been times where it’s been stressful, and I think that’s the norm,” said Bell.
Hester is a family resource coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools and Bell is the district’s mental health coordinator.
“We’re seeing on a local level, all parents are struggling. County district, OPS district. And across the nation parents are struggling to find ways to adapt to being a parent and teaching their kids at home,” explained Hester.
These ladies are encouraging parents to take a second look at their mental health. Bell suggests parents do some self-care; look at how you manage your stress, increase exercise and sleep. They’re encouraging parents to have open communication with their child’s teacher.
The advocates say schools also have various resources you can utilize like child and family counseling.
“They are trying to adapt to this new way of life that is happening, and they’re just not really sure how to cope with it,” shared Hester. “That has been a big concern for us. Another big concern has been job loss. Parents having to quit their jobs due to being home with their students every day. Because a lot of places do not offer you to be home two days a week.”
With kids heading back to school more days a week and parents’ work schedules potentially returning to normal, mental health advocates say this can change can also add another layer of anxiety and stress. Their advice is to focus on time management.
Owensboro Public Schools say they’re looking at doing some summer programs for the kids. If that happens, they’re encouraging parents to sign kids up as that would be something “normal” that we are used to, meanwhile giving parents some free time.
Owensboro Public Schools are hosting parent mental health nights starting March 16 at Foust Elementary School and March 31 at Owensboro Innovation Middle School.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.