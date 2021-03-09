Sheriff’s Office: Truck catches fire after driver hits tree in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A French Lick man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he drove off the road in Dubois County Monday afternoon.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, 59-year-old Barry Nicholson, was traveling south on US 231, just south of Haysville, when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
They say his truck caught on fire upon impact.
Nicholson told authorities that he fell asleep while driving.
According to officials, several people stopped to help and called 911.
They say Nicholson was taken to the hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
