Screaming Eagles prepare for Midwest Regional Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After COVID-19 sidelined the Screaming Eagles, the USI men’s basketball program left their post-season fate up in the air as the team opted out of playing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament last week.
”It was a stressful few days,” said USI Head Coach, Stan Gouard. “We had a board in the office we were keeping up with the scores, had a bracket in there and as teams got beat I started worrying more.”
Luckily for the Eagles, the team will be able to defend their 2019 Midwest Regional Title after receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“Lucky for us we had a great strength of schedule, APR, and it got us in the tournament so we’re really excited about being here right now.”
On Monday afternoon, the Eagles practiced on the Ford Center floor ahead of Saturday’s opening round tip-off. USI was selected as the 3rd-seed overall and will face 6th-seed Lewis, a team they’ve beaten twice before in the Midwest Regional Tournament.
Gouard acknowledged the challenges the team has had to go thru leading up to the post-season.
“They’ve sacrificed and given so much for the game of basketball and I’m just so happy that now they’re gonna reap the benefits of everything they’ve sacrificed. With fans in the building they’ll get a chance to see their moms, their families - will get a chance rather to see them play and I’m so excited for our guys to have this opportunity.”
USI (11-4) and Lewis (14-9) are set to tip-off in the opening round of the Midwest Regional Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Ford Center.
