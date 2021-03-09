Police investigating trailer theft from Evansville business

EPD: Suspect vehicle involved in trailer theft at Greer's Flooring on N. Green River Road. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating the theft of a trailer from a local business.

Authorities say on Monday they were called to Greer’s Flooring on N. Green River Road for a cargo trailer that was reported stolen from their lot over the weekend.

Police say the vehicle involved matches the description of a vehicle that was involved in the theft of a cargo trailer from Acropolis Restaurant in Henderson back on February 27.

If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures above, call EPD at 812-436-7967, the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME, or email any tips to EPD_AutoTheft@evansvillepolice.com.

