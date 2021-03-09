Owensboro service continues to offer the elderly free rides to COVID-19 appointments

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Last week we told you about a free ride service transporting the elderly to their vaccine appointments.
On Monday, a couple and their family who utilized the services share why it particularly helped them out.
Audubon Area Community Services runs the program. Their GRITS Transportation buses pick up the elderly for their free ride.
Bob Calvert, a GRITS bus driver, drove an elderly couple, Elizabeth and James Davis, to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Elizabeth and James don’t have access to ADA-accessible vehicles. That’s why their family members Claire Boeglin and Gerald Davis say they needed this service.
Each person who utilizes the program is allowed one escort to join them on the bus ride and get them checked in at their vaccine location.
“My grandparents mean the world to me. Being able to have them on the GRITS bus and get their COVID shot and here to help protect them, it’s amazing,” said Boeglin.
The program has given out 30 rides so far. If you’re interested in getting a ride, you just need to have a vaccine appointment already set up and give a 24-hour notice.
To book an appointment, you can call 270-686-1651 or 800-816-3511
