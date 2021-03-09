New CDC guidelines allow mask-less gatherings for vaccinated people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for mask-wearing.
The new guidelines state that people who have been fully vaccinated for two or more weeks can have mask-less gatherings with other vaccinated people and unvaccinated people who aren’t considered at-risk.
Dr. Phillip Adams of Deaconess Midtown said the new CDC guidelines are a step in the right direction.
”It gives us some flexibility in terms of being able to get back to a little bit more of a normal life,” he explained.
Adams, who is a hospitalist and the director of health at Deaconess Midtown, also pointed out that the new guidelines, while looser, they aren’t a full-on lifting of mask requirements.
The CDC’s recommendations still call for vaccinated people to wear masks while out in public.
Adams explained that’s because the vaccines are about 95% effective.
He said that 95% makes them highly effective, but a 5% chance that someone could still contract and spread the virus is too much to risk at this time.
“We’ve definitely not hit the finish line,” Adams said. “We’re still a long way to go. We have a good number of people vaccinated, but that’s still a large portion of the population that isn’t vaccinated.”
He and the CDC are urging people who don’t qualify to go without a mask to continue wearing their masks any time they’re in public or near people who don’t live in their own households.
