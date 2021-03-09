5 new cases & no deaths reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,510 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,201,027 total cases and 20,781 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in White County and two in Wabash County.
The state map showed no new coronavirus deaths in our Illinois area.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,692 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,620 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,307 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 528 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.