Ind. reports 22 new COVID cases in our area, no new deaths for 4th day in a row

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 593 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths.
None of those deaths were in our local counties. This marks the fourth day in a row our eight county area has had no COVID-19 related deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 668,308 confirmed cases and 12,335 deaths.
The map shows 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, one new case in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,358 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,948 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,460 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,742 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,619 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,066 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,197 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,287 cases, 33 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.