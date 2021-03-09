Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

By Bethany Miller | March 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:40 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 9 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Blake Sisley - Heritage Hills
    • 40 points in Friday’s 3A Sectional Semifinal win over Bosse
    • 23 points in 3A Sectional Championship win vs Boonville
  • Tyler Myers - Evansville Day School
    • 33 points in Friday’s 1A Sectional Semifinal win over Springs Valley
    • 26 points in 1A Sectional Championship win vs Wood Memorial
  • Colson Montgomery - Southridge
    • 21 points in Friday’s 2A Sectional Semifinal win over Mater Dei
    • 38 points in 2A Sectional Championship win vs South Spencer
      • Knocked down 5 three-pointers
  • Owen Dease - Reitz
    • 13 points, 6 rebounds in Friday’s 4A Sectional Semifinal win over North
    • 20 points in the 4A Sectional Championship win vs Central
      • Surpassed 1,000 career point mark

