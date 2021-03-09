Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 9 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Blake Sisley - Heritage Hills
- 40 points in Friday’s 3A Sectional Semifinal win over Bosse
- 23 points in 3A Sectional Championship win vs Boonville
- Tyler Myers - Evansville Day School
- 33 points in Friday’s 1A Sectional Semifinal win over Springs Valley
- 26 points in 1A Sectional Championship win vs Wood Memorial
- Colson Montgomery - Southridge
- 21 points in Friday’s 2A Sectional Semifinal win over Mater Dei
- 38 points in 2A Sectional Championship win vs South Spencer
- Knocked down 5 three-pointers
- Owen Dease - Reitz
- 13 points, 6 rebounds in Friday’s 4A Sectional Semifinal win over North
- 20 points in the 4A Sectional Championship win vs Central
- Surpassed 1,000 career point mark
Vote for the final Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.
