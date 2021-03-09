Evansville Sports Corp. looking towards D2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is being considered a success by the Evansville Sports Corporation.
But with the OVC Tourney in the rear-view, ECS is looking ahead. The Ford Center will host the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional finals this weekend.
With one tournament in the books, officials say they’re well equipped to host another.
“Hosting an event like this takes on a whole new level of challenges with all the COVID protocols that are in place,” said Eric Marvin, Executive Director of the Evansville Sports Corporation. “But after going through the Ohio Valley Conference championships this last week, and even as we planned for that, we feel great about the plan. We have to ensure the health and safety of all. The NCAA obviously has a robust plan for both student-athletes, all participants, as well as spectators.”
D2 Regional quarterfinals tip-off on Saturday with the finals taking place on Tuesday of next week.
