Evansville Sports Corp. looking towards D2

“Hosting an event like this takes on a whole new level of challenges with all the COVID protocols that are in place,” said Eric Marvin, Executive Director of the Evansville Sports Corporation. “But after going through the Ohio Valley Conference championships this last week, and even as we planned for that, we feel great about the plan. We have to ensure the health and safety of all. The NCAA obviously has a robust plan for both student-athletes, all participants, as well as spectators.”