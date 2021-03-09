EPD warning public of phone scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are warning the public of an ongoing scam.
Police tell us they’ve received several reports that a scammer is identifying themselves as an EPD Officer over the phone, before attempting to question or intimidate the person they’re calling into some sort of payment.
EPD says the scammer is masking their actual phone number, making it appear the call is coming from Police.
EPD is reminding everyone they will never ask for payment of any kind over the phone. If you receive a call like this, you are asked to report it to EPD’s financial crime unit at 812-436-7991.
