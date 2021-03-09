EFD looking for new firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is looking to fill out its staff.
Division Chief Mike Larson says firefighting is more than a job, it’s a career that welcomes everyone willing to work hard.
“I would just encourage anybody. It’s something that is bigger than themselves,” explained Division Chief Larson. “Come out, give it a shot, take the test, go through the process. If you get on the list and you are not interested, then turn it down, but at least give yourself the opportunity and experience to talk to some of the people and go through the process.”
To be a part of EFD, you first have to fill out an application, and as Division Chief Larson mentioned, take a written test.
If you are interested, you can apply here.
The written test is followed by a physical agility test and an interview with a board of firefighters.
