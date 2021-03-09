Deputies: Over 19 pounds of marijuana found after traffic stop in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Louisville man is in jail after a traffic stop on I-64 in Gibson County.
Authorities say a deputy stopped a vehicle for following too close to another vehicle.
Deputies say they smelled marijuana when approaching the vehicle. They say an investigation revealed that over 19 pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Deputies tell 14 News the passenger, 22-year-old Christopher Campos, admitted to it being his with the intent to sell it.
We are told two children were in the vehicle, and one of them was not wearing a seatbelt. CPS was notified of the incident.
Campos is charged with a level 5 felony for dealing over 10 pounds. He’s currently in jail with a $2,500 bond.
