Breezy & Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dry and mild weather will persist as temps remain 12-15 degrees above normal. Partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Afternoon winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy and windy as high temps reach 70-degrees. Winds gusting 25 to 35 miles an hour during the afternoon.
Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely from late afternoon through Friday. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 60s. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.