Vazquez has Record-setting Match, as UE Volleyball falls at Drake

A quick start saw Evansville go up 7-3 extending the advantage to 11-6 with Hannah Watkins and Vazquez recording kills. Drake rallied with five in a row to tie it up before jumping in front at 13-12 on a UE error. The rally for the Bulldogs continued when they went back up by three at 18-15 before Evansville fought back with back-to-back Vazquez kills to tie it up at 20 apiece. The next two points went to the Bulldogs and they fended off the challenge to take a 25-22 triumph and a 2-0 match lead.