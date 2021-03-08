USI Volleyball Splits a pair of Matches in Missouri

Against No. 7 UMSL: The Eagle offense struggled to ever get going versus the Tritons, being held to a hitting percentage of .029 during the three-set loss. Weber led in kills with seven, followed by Koch with six and five by Hegg. Hegg took charge of the offensive efforts during this match as well, leading USI in points (7.5) with her five kills and four blocks. Cepicky came out of the match against the seventh-ranked Tritons with a season-low in assists (17) but still recorded 10 digs, two kills and two blocks.