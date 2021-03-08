USI Volleyball Splits a pair of Matches in Missouri

ROLLA, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball split its weekend set of matches at the Missouri S&T-hosted GLVC triangular. USI beat the hosting Miners in four sets, then dropped its second match of day to the seventh-ranked UMSL Tritons. The loss snaps an eight-game win streak for the Eagles.
Against Missouri S&T: USI was led by junior Sidney Hegg who posted a career-high in kills and points with 16 and 16.0. Hegg finished with a hitting percentage of .500 on 26 total attacks and three digs. Abby Weber and Katherine Koch finished the four-set match with 11 kills and 12.0 points each. Casey Cepicky continued her path in the USI record books, moving into fifth place all-time in career assists following her 46-assist performance (season-high) against the Miners. She now has 2,526 in her career and passed Melanie Pund (2,521 career assists) for fifth all-time in the USI record books.
On the defensive end, Callie Gubera laid out for 25 digs, a career-high for the senior, while three other Eagles had 10-plus; Koch (15), Cepicky (13), and Weber (12). The block party was hosted by Taylor Litteken, thwarting four Miner attacks, and Leah Anderson, who walled up against three S&T attacks. Litteken and Anderson also blasted eight kills a piece.
Against No. 7 UMSL: The Eagle offense struggled to ever get going versus the Tritons, being held to a hitting percentage of .029 during the three-set loss. Weber led in kills with seven, followed by Koch with six and five by Hegg. Hegg took charge of the offensive efforts during this match as well, leading USI in points (7.5) with her five kills and four blocks. Cepicky came out of the match against the seventh-ranked Tritons with a season-low in assists (17) but still recorded 10 digs, two kills and two blocks.
The Screaming Eagles had their eight-game win streak snapped with the 3-0 loss to UMSL, who also only had one loss on the year (courtesy of Lewis). USI had not lost a match since the first contest of the season on January 29th, a five-set loss to then-No. 14 Lewis (currently No. 2).
NOTES: Casey Cepicky moved upto fifth all-time in the USI record book for career assists over the weekend, the senior has 2,592 during her career. Melanie Pund previously held the fifth ranking for assists in the USI record book with 2,521.
Sidney Hegg posted career-highs in kills and points during the Eagles’ match against Missouri S&T with 16 kills and 16.0 points with a .500 hitting percentage. Her previous highs were 14 kills and 14.5 points, both coming at Truman State (11/16/2019).
Callie Gubera flew around on defense in the Miner-Eagle match, recording a career-high in digs with 25, her previous high was 10 at WIlliam Jewell (9/29/2018).
The loss versus No. 7 UMSL was USI’s first loss since January 29th (Lewis, five sets), snapping an eight-game win streak.
UP NEXT: USI Volleyball will return to action at home during the Eagles’ second GLVC Triangular on March 13. The Screaming Eagles are scheduled to host Southwest Baptist at 10 A.M. and Truman State at 6 P.M.
