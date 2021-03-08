USI Men’s Basketball makes NCAA Tournament with At-Large Bid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament and will play in the Midwest Regional, which is scheduled for March 13-14, 16 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Ticket are on sale now through the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticket Master.
The Screaming Eagles (11-4), the defending NCAA II Midwest Region champions, return to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the third-straight season and are making their 23rd regional appearance in the last 29 seasons. USI, the 1995 NCAA II National Champion, has been selected for the NCAA II Tournament 28 times in the history of the program and has a record of 36-29 in tournament play.
The Eagles are the third seed in the regional and starts tournament action Saturday at 8:30 p.m. when they take on sixth-seeded Lewis University (14-9). USI is 2-0 against Lewis in NCAA II Midwest Regional play, including a last second shot in the 2019 NCAA II Midwest Regional semifinals. The Eagles also lead the all-time series against Lewis, 49-27, after posting a 74-65 victory in January.
In addition to the USI-Lewis match-up, Saturday’s first round of the Midwest Regional includes a 6 p.m. match-up between fourth-seeded Wayne State University (12-6) and fifth-seeded Ashland University (14-8).
The winner of the USI-Lewis game plays second-seeded Michigan Tech University (14-7) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the second semifinal game, while the winner of the Wayne State-Ashland game plays top seeded and second-ranked Truman State University in the 6 p.m. semifinal.
The NCAA II Midwest Regional Championship game is scheduled for March 16 at 7 p.m.
The winners of each of the eight NCAA II region advance to play in the Elite Eight at the Ford Center March 24-25, and 27. The NCAA II National Championship game will be aired live on CBS.
