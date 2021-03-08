Sunny, windy and warm this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southwesterly winds helped temps surge into the mid 60s on Monday, and milder air will stay over the region for much of the week. Daily highs will push into the upper 60s on Tuesday and break into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. It will be windy most of the week with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph by Wednesday. We will have an elevated fire risk because of windy and dry conditions across the Tri-State. Showers and some thunderstorms possible on Thursday evening and Friday, with unsettled and cooler weather through the weekend.