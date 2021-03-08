Santoro hits Major Coaching Milestone, in Eagles First Win of the Season

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer picked up its first victory of the year with a 1-0 win over the University of Illinois Springfield Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles has a 1-2-0 record at the end of today’s action, while Illinois Springfield goes to 1-1-2.
With the win, USI Head Coach Mat Santoro becomes the program’s all-time leader in victories with 98. Santoro (98-83-21) breaks the tie with former USI Head Coach Tony Colavecchia (1988-95; 97-59-11).
In the match, the Eagles jumped out in front in the first half when sophomore forward Zach Barton knocked one in the back of the net at 28:46. Junior defender Colten Walsh assisted on Barton’s second goal of the season.
The USI defense made the first half goal stand up the rest of the way to get the team’s first win of the year. Senior goalkeeper Justin Faas posted his first win and shutout of the season after facing 11 Prairie Star shots and making five saves.
USI comes home next weekend for a pair of GLVC games, hosting Quincy University Friday and Truman State University Sunday at Strassweg Field. Kickoff for the USI-Quincy match Friday is 5 p.m., while USI-Truman match is slated for noon.
The Eagles trail the series with Quincy University, 8-17-2, after a 2-1 road victory in 2019. USI has won the last six matches, one on penalty kicks in the NCAA II Midwest Regional. Quincy is 3-1-1after a 1-0 win over McKendree University today at home.
USI and Truman are knotted up all-time in the series, 9-9-3. The Eagles have won five matches, including a 4-1 victory in 2019, and battled to a pair of ties in the last seven matches versus the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, who visit McKendree Friday before coming to Strassweg Field, are 1-2-1 after a 2-2 double-overtime tie with the University of Missouri-St. Louis at home Sunday.
