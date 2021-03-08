Princeton native, former Otters player shot and killed in North Carolina

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton family is mourning the loss of their son who was murdered Sunday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The mother of 41-year-old Jeff Goldbach tells us he was shot and killed by a neighbor.
She says authorities have not shared many details.
Court records show Brandon Hyde has been arrested for the murder.
Jeff’s mother says he has been friends with Hyde since he moved to North Carolina about seven years ago, and she doesn’t know what happened.
14 News is waiting to hear back from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
Goldbach leaves behind three teenaged children.
Fans of the Evansville Otters may remember Goldbach from his days with the team. He played for them for a few seasons in the mid 2000′s
He was a standout hitter for Princeton Community High School in the mid to late 90′s.
Goldbach was also a second-round draft choice of the Chicago Cubs in 1998, right out of high school.
He played for the Cubs’ Arizona rookie league, then gained his bachelor’s degree from Oakland City University in 2007 and an MBA in 2009.
