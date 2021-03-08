15 people indicted on federal meth & fentanyl trafficking charges in Owensboro

Ryan Thruston, 33, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Ryan Thruston has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Receipt or Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.