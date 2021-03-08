15 people indicted on federal meth & fentanyl trafficking charges in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 15 people have been indicted in connection to a large drug seizure we told you about in January.
Officials say they were indicted by a federal Grand Jury for engaging in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, among other charges.
“The allegations involve large quantities of illegal drugs bound for the Western District of Kentucky,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett. “I commend the DEA for spearheading the criminal investigation into this activity as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners – both here in the Commonwealth and from across the U.S. - who assisted in the effort.”
Officials say the investigation resulted in the seizure of 238 pounds of methamphetamine, 81 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 pounds of fentanyl pills, 20 ounces of cocaine, 23 firearms including assault rifles with high capacity magazines, $350,000 cash, six vehicles, and the arrest of 28 individuals on federal/state drug charges.
“These indictments are the result of an ongoing investigation that initially identified five Co-conspirators in a major narcotics criminal enterprise operating in the Owensboro-Daviess County area. This collaborative effort by the Owensboro Police Dept, Daviess Co Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky continues, with the possibility of additional persons involved being charged,” said Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain.
Officials say those indicted are charged as follows:
Willie Watkins, 30, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
Richard Cason, 29, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Additionally, Mr. Cason is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking for events occurring on or about January 13, 2021.
Keith Watkins, 28, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Keith Watkins has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl for events occurring between on or about January 12, 2021, and January 13, 2021.
Samuel White, 27, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. White has also been charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine for events occurring on or about October 1, 2019.
Christopher McNary, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. McNary has also been charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine for events occurring on or about November 6, 2020.
William Harvey Duhart, 37, of Phoenix, Arizona, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
Ryan Thruston, 33, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Ryan Thruston has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Receipt or Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.
James Antonio Smith, 37, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
Derrick Lamont Bullitt, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
Karlchaze D. Thruston, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Karlchaze Thruston has not yet been apprehended at this time and is a wanted fugitive.
Nache Moore, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
Jeremy Poiles, 39, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. Poiles has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine for events occurring on or about December 11, 2020. Jeremy Poiles has not yet been apprehended at this time and is a wanted fugitive.
Darrion Lamont Moody, 35, of Evansville, Indiana has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. Moody has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl for events between on or about January 2, 2021, and January 6, 2021.
Devon Harris, 22, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
Joan E. Johnson, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.
