Owensboro adds space for drug & alcohol dependency

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - On International Women’s Day, the Owensboro community is adding a safe space for women who may be seeking help with drugs or alcohol.
A safe space for women battling a dependency on alcohol and/or drugs.
”The need has been there and we were committed to provide gender-specific treatment. Especially for women because they have greater barriers to access treatment,” Dr. Wanda Figueroa Peralta, the President and CEO said.
Officials say the Amethyst Center includes a common kitchen area, dining area, group rooms for activities, and an outdoor space.
”We’ve been talking about this issue for years, substance abuse. And it’s always been said, are we winning the war? Well we may not be winning the war, but at least we’re winning the battle,” Jeff Jones, the Chair of River Valley Behavioral Health said.
Officials say the operation will officially open on March 14.
”We have a capacity for 16, six children. So we have nurses, therapies, and peer support,” stated Dr. Figueroa Peralta. “These are women who have walked that walk. They are better equipped to better support them through their recovery.”
A woman’s program timeline will be determined by their need and dependency, which will be assessed by professionals.
If you are struggling with alcohol or drug dependency, officials urge you to reach out.
The program is free and accommodations are ready to be made.
