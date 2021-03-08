Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is at the Newburgh Lock and Dam recovering a body out of the river. The coroner and the sheriff are currently on the scene.
Sheriff Mike Wilder tells 14 News that the lockmaster notified the sheriff’s department of a body in the water. He says they sent Newburgh Fire in and found a body in the water.
Sheriff Wilder says the body somehow went through the lock and dam.
We are told they do not have an identity on the body at this time.
We’ll continue to update this story when more information is made available.
