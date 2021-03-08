34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 19 are in Daviess County, eight are in Henderson County, three are in Ohio County, two are in Union County, and there’s one new case in both McLean and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say they saw five COVID-19 related deaths over the past week.
The district has recorded 20,201 total cases since the coronavirus pandemic started. Out of those cases, officials say 18,121 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting 30 new cases and no new deaths since last Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have seen 3,885 confirmed cases. Of those residents who tested positive, 3,651 of them have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 107 active cases in the community.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,601 cases, 160 deaths, 8,666 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,786 cases, 54 deaths, 2,651 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,885 cases, 127 deaths, 3,651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,382 cases, 48 deaths, 2,130 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,253 cases, 60 deaths, 3,739 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,145 cases, 17 deaths, 1,013 recovered
- McLean Co. - 825 cases, 26 deaths, 755 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,222 cases, 13 deaths, 1,120 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 773 cases, 15 deaths, 698 recovered
