Multiple Ky. highways experiencing closures due to high water

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers that plenty of high water is still present in many of our local counties, despite the sunny weather conditions over the last week.
As of 6:50 p.m. CST on Sunday, KYTC officials report the following list of highways is temporarily closed because of water over the roads:
Daviess County
- KY 334 is CLOSED between KY 2830 and Hancock line (0.00 - 1.83)
Hancock County
- KY 334 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 4mm
- KY 334 is CLOSED with high water between 6 - 8mm
- KY 334 is CLOSED with high water between the 14 - 16mm
- KY 334 is CLOSED with high water between 17 -19mm
- KY 3543 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 1mm
Henderson County
- KY 136 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 8mm
- KY 3522 is CLOSED with high water from the 0 - 1mm
Hopkins County
- KY 502 is OPEN with high water between 1- 3mm and 4 - 5mm
- KY 1033 is OPEN with high water between 1 - 3mm
McLean County
- KY 1155 is CLOSED with high water between 2.5 and 3.5
Muhlenberg County
- KY 1379 is CLOSED with high water at the 0 - 5mm
- KY 2590 is CLOSED with high water at 2 - 2.82mm
Union County
- KY 871 is CLOSED with high water between 3 - 5.6mm
- KY 1508 is CLOSED with high water between 3 - 6 mm
- KY 667 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 11.2mm
- KY 668 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 1mm
- KY 130 is CLOSED with high water between 15.7 - 16mm
- KY 1452 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 1.9mm
- KY 1637 is CLOSED with high water between 0 - 2.9mm
