MasterBrand Cabinets hiring 80 employees in Ferdinand and Jasper

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. says they are hiring for 80 positions at their facilities in Ferdinand and Jasper.
The production associate positions will be full-time and have a starting wage of $14.57 per hour.
A hiring event will be held Thursday, March 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST at 624 W 3rd Street, Ferdinand, IN.
At the hiring event, candidates will be able to apply for night shift production positions at the MasterBrand Ferdinand plant. On the spot offers will be given.
“As we continue to grow, we are looking for dependable, driven, talented individuals that would like to grow with us”, says Laura Kessons, Director of Human Resources.
Officials say benefits include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, wellness programs, 401K, time off and holidays, career growth opportunities, and in depth job training. Bonuses are offered after 30 days along with $1 night shift premiums.
If you are interested, but unable to attend the job fair, candidates can apply online here or in person at 624 W 3rd Street, Ferdinand, IN or 1491 South Meridian Road, Jasper.
