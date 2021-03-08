Man arrested, accused of driving truck at someone at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after an incident in the parking lot of Deaconess Hospital in Henderson.
Police say they spoke with 57-year-old Steven Ashby, who said someone hit him several times and damaged his truck.
However, officers say the other person and a witness told them it was Ashby who tried to run over them with his truck.
Police confirmed that information with surveillance video.
Ashby was taken to the Henderson County Jail and faces a charge of wanton endangerment.
