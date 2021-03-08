3 local Ky. communities get state money for park upgrades

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 12 projects totaling $692,058 that will receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), all of which will upgrade parks and recreational spaces across Kentucky.
In our area, those communities include Henderson County, Madisonville, and Morganfield.
“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear. “Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.”
Officials say Henderson County will use $37,184 to construct a walking and biking trail at Sandy Lee Watkins Park to complete a 5 kilometer loop.
They say Madisonville will use $20,000 on a paved walking trail around the perimeter of Cherry Park, and Morganfield will use $21,274 to construct a walking trail at Dunbar Park that includes benches, flowering trees and trash receptacles.
