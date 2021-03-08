KWC Women’s Basketball Receives At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years, but this year will look a little different. Due to COVID-19, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference was shifted to the Atlantic Region rather than the Midwest. Nonetheless, the Panthers earned the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Region.
Revenge will be on Wesleyan’s mind as they face the No. 6 seed Tiffin University who edged the Panthers in the G-MAC Championship this past weekend. The G-MAC has four teams going to the Regional Tournament with Cedarville and Walsh also earning at large bids.
The Atlantic Regional will be hosted by Ohio Dominican University at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Starts times will be announced when available.
FIRST ROUND
Friday, March 12
No. 1 Charleston - bye
No. 2 Glenville State - bye
No. 4 Cedarville vs. No. 5 Walsh
No. 3 Kentucky Wesleyan vs. No. 6 Tiffin
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, March 13
No. 1 Charleston vs. winner of Cedarville/Walsh
No. 2 Glenville State vs. winner of Wesleyan/Tiffin
CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday, March 15
Semifinal winners play for Regional Championship & Berth in Elite Eight
