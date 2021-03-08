Ivy Tech planning to return to in-person learning for fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Ivy Tech Community College say that all of its campuses across Indiana will start their fall semester in August in-person.
They say this decision comes based on the current trends of the coronavirus throughout the state.
According to school leaders, they will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes, including “Learn Anywhere,” which is a course delivery method the school expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaders say the state’s community college is slowly starting to increase the number of in-person courses as classes begin later this March and then again in June.
By August, they anticipate that all students who want to be on campus will be able to.
School officials say the focus will continue to be on safety for students, employees, and the communities Ivy Tech serves. They say if new guidelines from the governor or new federal regulations are released, adjustments will be made accordingly.
However, facial coverings and physical distancing will continue to be required at this time.
Ivy Tech is also continuing to expand its “Learn Anywhere” model that was designed for working adults and launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students who enroll in a “Learn Anywhere” course can choose face-to-face, virtual, or online learning formats for each class session based on their needs on a given day.
The next spring session begins on March 22 and Ivy Tech expects about 25 percent of courses will be offered in-person. The majority of the community college’s summer courses begin June 7 with the number of face-to-face courses increasing further.
The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Wednesday, August 18.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.