The Isaiah 1:17 Project gets $72K from COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region & Indiana United Ways with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a gift of $72,000 to The Isaiah 1:17 Project.
The Project’s foundational program, Bags of Hope, meets the basic physical and emotional needs of a child in the first critical hours of transition to foster care.
They contain age appropriate pajamas, socks, underwear/diapers, toiletries, snacks, water or baby formula for babies and comfort items to aid both the foster parent and child during the initial transition.
$20,000 was gifted toward the purchase of a truck for The Isaiah 1:17 Project so they can transport the bags.
Organizers say the impact of COVID has made fundraising efforts a challenge.
Currently, according to state records, an average of 1,230 children are served by only 177 families in Southwestern Indiana.
“We all win big when we give our best support to fostering families. We are sincerely grateful for the businesses and individuals who have given through the Crisis Response Fund. Your gifts are not only providing relief in troublesome times, but are laying the foundations for long-term strengthening of those who love some of our most vulnerable children.” said Executive Director, Marcia Lambert.
