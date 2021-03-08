Ind. reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in our 8 county area

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 480 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.
None of those deaths were in our local counties.
That brings the total in the state to 667,736 confirmed cases and 12,315 deaths.
The map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,347 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,947 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,459 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,742 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,618 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,061 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,196 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.