Hayes, Etienne Lead USI Women’s Soccer to Victory

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed a weekend road sweep with a 1-0 win over the University of Illinois Springfield Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 2-1-0 after today’s action, while Illinois Springfield has its record go to 1-3-0.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard during the final third of the opening half. Senior defender Ashley Hayes looped the ball into the high right corner of the goal at 35:36 for the 1-0 lead.
USI would hold the 1-0 lead through break, despite Illinois Springfield holding a 7-4 lead in shots.
The Eagles’ defense would make the first half goal stand up in the second half to complete the weekend sweep and the 1-0 win. Between the posts, sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne posted her second shutout of the season. Etienne faced down 10 Prairie Star shots and had a pair of saves in the 90 minutes of action.
USI comes home next weekend for a pair of GLVC games, hosting Quincy University Friday and Truman State University Sunday at Strassweg Field. Kickoff for both matches is 2:30 p.m.
The Eagles trail the series with Quincy University, 16-7-1, after breaking a seven-game losing streak to the Hawk with a 2-0 road victory. Quincy is 2-1-1 after a 1-0 win over McKendree University today at home.
Truman State has the lead in the all-time series with USI, 8-3-1. USI lost last year’s meeting, 2-1, in double overtime in Kirksville, Missouri, and has lost six of the last seven meetings with the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, who visit McKendree Friday before coming to Strassweg Field, are 2-2-0 after a 2-1 victory over the University of Missouri-St. Louis at home Sunday.
