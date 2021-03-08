Golf Gives Back announcement set for Monday morning

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A local organization is getting some good news as we’re expecting an announcement from the group Golf Gives Back Monday morning.
Officials say 4-C of Southern Indiana is the one benefitting this year.
It’s tied to the United Leasing & Finance Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Officials say the previous nine tourneys gave more than $1.8 million in donations to local charities. The Boys and Girls Club got the donation last year.
That news conference is set for 10 Monday morning at Victoria National in Newburgh.
The 2021 United leasing & Finance Korn Ferry Tour Championship starts August 30.
