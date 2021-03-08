EVPL announces extended hours for in-person services at all locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library leaders announced that hours for in-person services will be extended at all their locations, beginning on Monday, March 15.
They say the public will be able to visit EVPL locations Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Library officials tell us all their buildings and procedures have been modified to minimize the risk of potential exposure to COVID-19.
They placed plexiglass in high-traffic areas, including the circulation and information desks.
They placed distancing reminders throughout library locations, and furniture has been rearranged.
Computer stations have also been shifted to ensure social distancing and will regularly be disinfected.
Officials say meeting and study rooms are still closed to the public and staff.
Library visitors are expected to wear a face covering, per the state mandate.
EVPL To Go, their contactless curbside pickup service, will continue at all locations operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In addition to EVPL To Go and limited in-person hours, there are several other digital and virtual resources offered by the library:
- EVPL Digital Programs: A wide range of Storytimes, Tutorials & DIYs, Book Discussions, and more.
- EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library
- Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.
- AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.
- EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.
- EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.
The library also encourages the public to utilize their digital collection, which includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music and more.
