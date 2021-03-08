Evansville mayor set to introduce new anti-violence proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will introduce a new proposal Monday to help keep the city safe, but first, it must get approval through the city council.
The mayor announced a new partnership with the National Network for Safe Communities last week.
Mayor Winnecke says leaders with the organization evaluates every single neighborhood and makes unique recommendations on how to curb crime at the local level,
“You get faith leaders,” said the mayor. “You get nonprofit leaders. You get neighborhood leaders. The idea is for that collective group to communicate to the smaller group, ‘Hey, we don’t want to tolerate any more violence like this.’”
The mayor will present this new proposal to the Evansville City Council Monday night.
This is because the partnership was not in the original budget for 2021.
If the proposal is approved, this will springboard the new efforts into action.
The partnership would be rolled out over the next two years.
