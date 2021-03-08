Authorities: Woman sets fire, tries to get away with cash and stolen oatmeal pies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested after a house fire Saturday in Elberfeld.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says 39-year-old Jennifer York was found at the scene inside the homeowner’s vehicle trying to leave.
They say also found in the vehicle were the homeowner’s cell phone, cash and a collection of oatmeal pies taken from the home without permission.
During an interview with investigators, they say York first said the fire was an accident and the result of a cleaning liquid igniting on the stairs. After further questioning, they say she admitted to setting the home’s basement stairs on fire with a homemade incendiary device.
Investigators say she also filmed the event with the intention of sharing the video on social media.
York is currently being held in the Warrick County jail with a bond set at $7,505 cash.
