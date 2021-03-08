Audubon School Senior Apartments set to open on Mon.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Audubon School Senior Apartments are scheduled to officially open its doors on Monday morning.
The opening comes as the new apartment building is still accepting applications.
These apartments have been in the making for years.
As previously reported in February 2019, the plan to turn the old Audubon School in Henderson into senior housing was approved. Henderson officials said two Indiana developers received approval from the Kentucky Housing Corporation for the $8.2 million project.
Apartment officials say they are officially open and in the building on Monday. Officials also told 14 News the apartment complex will serve residents ages 55 and older, offering one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
They say the apartment building is accepting Housing Assistance Program vouchers.
Officials say they will also have an open house for those interested to tour the new building on Saturday between noon and 3 p.m.
