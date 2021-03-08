April Weather In March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The weekend sunshine will spill into the workweek as temps continue to climb above normal with dry weather to boot. Less frosty this morning as temps hover in the lower to mid-30s under clear skies. Sunny and breezy as temps stretch into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, mostly clear then partly cloudy late as lows drop into the lower 40s.
Tuesday, partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Afternoon winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy and windy as high temps reach 70-degrees. Winds gusting 25 to 35 miles an hour during the afternoon.
