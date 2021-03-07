USI Baseball Swept by Trevecca Nazarene

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was swept by Trevecca Nazarene University, 18-1 and 8-7, Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee. The Screaming Eagles ends the weekend, 2-4, while Trevecca begins the year 3-0.
Game 1: USI allowed 15 runs between the fifth and eighth innings, including a seven-run sixth, before falling 18-1 in the opening game of the doubleheader.
Eagles’ right-hander Garrett Welch (0-1) started and took the loss for the Eagles. Welch allowed four runs on six hits, while striking out six in 4.2 innings of work.
USI was quite at the plate until the seventh when sophomore leftfielder Austin Moody knocked in a run with a RBI-single through the left side to score freshman designated hitter Drew Taylor to make the score 11-1.
The Trojans responded with four-run seventh in their half of the frame to re-take the momentum and post a 15-1 lead. Trevecca added three more runs in the eighth to seal the 18-1 defeat of USI.
Game 2: A USI rally fell short as the Eagles dropped the nightcap, 8-7, to Trevecca.
The Eagles got their first lead of the weekend in the top of the second when junior third baseman Michael Conner scored on a wild pitch. The lead, however, was short lived as the Trojans put up a seven spot in the bottom half of the frame.
Trailing 7-1, the Eagles cut the six-run deficit to three with three-run rally in the top of the third. Junior second baseman Ethan Hunter highlighted the rally with a two-run double, while Conner capped off the scoring with a RBI-single.
Hunter would pull the Eagles closer in the fourth with his third RBI of the game, pushing junior designated hitter Bryce Krizan across the plate to make the score, 7-5. The Trojans would get the run back in the sixth and send the game in the final third with an 8-5 score.
USI chipped away at the deficit once again in the top of seventh. Hunter struck again with a RBI-triple to make the score, 8-6, and scored on a ground out to cut the deficit to 8-7. The junior second baseman finished the second game four-for-five with two runs scored, four RBIs, two doubles, and a triple.
The Eagles left the tying runs on base at the end of the seventh and the eighth, but could not get the equalizer across the plate.
Freshman left-hander Blake Ciuffetelli started and absorbed the loss for the Eagles. Ciuffetelli (1-1) faced 10 batters and allowed seven hits on four hits and two walks.
Freshman right-hander Tyler Wheeler kept the Eagles in the contest in relief, throwing four scoreless innings. Wheeler allowed three hits and struck one.
Up Next for the Eagles: USI remains on the road and opens the GLVC slate March 12-14 with a four-game set at the University of Illinois Springfield. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
The Eagles lead the all-time meetings with Illinois Springfield, 22-11, after winning two of three from the Prairie Stars a year ago before the spring was canceled due to COVID-19.
Illinois Springfield started its season-opening four-game series versus Hillsdale College with an 11-2 victory Friday. The Prairie Stars continue the series with Hillsdale today and Sunday.
USI does not return to the friendly surroundings of the USI Baseball Field until March 19-21 when they host Quincy University for a four-game series.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.