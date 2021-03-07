Report: Vehicles, apartments hit by gunfire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two vehicles and some apartments were hit by gunfire in Evansville Saturday. This is the Cedar Trace Senior Apartments.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Keller St. in reference to a shots fired run.
According to the media report, officers on the scene found several bullet casings and damage to two vehicles and the apartments.
The report states several witnesses told officers they saw a silver passenger car and a tan passenger car drive by and fire several rounds into the parking lot.
We are told cameras captured four Black men running into the entrance of the building and leaving out one of the back exits.
Police say witnesses were unable to describe the people inside the suspect’s vehicle.
The victims were given case numbers for the damage to their vehicles and apartments.
