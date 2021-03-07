2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Sunday, Illinois health officials reported 1,068 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,198,335 total cases and 20,763 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in Wayne County.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,692 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,614 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,305 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 528 cases, 10 deaths
