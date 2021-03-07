McCutchanville Fire Department hosts fundraiser in honor of fallen firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire department is a close-knit family, but perhaps few are closer than the McCutchanville Fire Department in Vanderburgh County.
On Saturday, fire department staff held a drive-thru chili fundraiser to remember fallen firefighter Jeremy Tighe, who died nine years ago in a fire truck accident on Saint Joseph Avenue.
McCutchanville Fire sold 70 gallons of chili in less than an hour Saturday afternoon. The money raised actually goes to first responders who may be suffering from health issues.
“Anytime that we can help one of our own, or a brother or sister from another department, it always feels good,” Captain Crystal Elliott with the McCutchanville Fire Department said. “We had Jeremy’s mom and dad here this afternoon, so we got to hear stories from people who were in the department, who worked alongside Jeremy. So, it’s always a great day to hear all the memories and keep Jeremy alive in our hearts.”
Captain Elliott estimates MFD raised about $1,200 from Saturday’s fundraiser.
