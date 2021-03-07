Lady Basketball Honors Seniors in loss to Missouri State

A fast start for the Lady Bears helped Missouri State to pull away early. The Lady Bears scored the first 14 points of the contest and held Evansville scoreless for the first 8:24 of the contest before Feit hit a layup with 1:36 remaining in the opening quarter. Trailing by 13 after the first quarter, Evansville held its own in much of the second period, finding its offensive rhythm and scoring 16 points in the quarter as the Aces trailed 45-22 at the break. In that second quarter, Poland and Reed got in on the scoring, recording five points each in the frame.